Alert Issued For Man Who's Gone Missing In Nassau County

An alert has been issued by police seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a 42-year-old vulnerable adult man who has been reported missing on Long Island.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Benjamin Thayer was last seen at Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, and was reported missing by a staff member.

He is described as being 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He was wearing a black/grey jacket, red T-shirt and black pants. His destination is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Thayer's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

