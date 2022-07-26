70 Residents Evacuated After Fire At Great Neck Plaza Apartment Complex

More than 70 residents were evacuated from a Long Island apartment complex when a fire broke out.

The incident took place at Great Neck Plaza around 1:45 p.m., Monday, July 25.

According to police, officers responded to a call for an apartment building fire located at 21 Chapel Place. Upon arrival, police with the assistance of the local fire departments were able to evacuate approximately 70 residents safely, said the Nassau County Police.

Within 30 minutes the fire was brought under control by the members of the Vigilant Fire Company, the Alert Fire Company, and the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department.

The fire started in the electrical transformer room of the building, said the Vigilant Fire Company.

The Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall responded.

The fire is deemed non-suspicious at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

