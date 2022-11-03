5 Charged In Suspected Gang-Related Shooting Outside Westbury Nightclub

Five men have been arrested months after a suspected gang-related shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub sent one person to the hospital.

Nassau County Police were initially called at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, with reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Park West Nightclub in Westbury, located on Merrick Avenue.

Multiple rounds were fired hitting one victim twice, once in the shoulder and once in the leg, police said.

The victim was driven to a hospital and ultimately survived his injuries.

Police determined the shooting had involved rival gang members from Long Beach and Hempstead.

Between June and November 2022, investigators identified and tracked down the five suspects, arresting them on numerous charges, including second-degree attempted murder.

Nassau County Police identified the following suspects:

Nharon Hicks, age 33, of Long Beach

Jordan Ayala, age 26, Long Beach

Terrance Little, age 25, of Hempstead

Isaish Edwards, age 25, of Hempstead

Wilmer Villata, age 20, of Uniondale

In addition to attempted murder, Hicks and Ayala were each charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm.

Little, Edwards, and Villata were additionally charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

All five suspects have since been arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead and are awaiting future court dates.

