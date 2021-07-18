Contact Us
41-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Back Yard Of Long Island Home, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
The shooting was reported in this area of Great Neck Road, SCPD said.
The shooting was reported in this area of Great Neck Road, SCPD said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot in the back yard of a residence in Amityville on Sunday, July 18, at about 2:50 a.m. on the 3000 block of Great Neck Road, according to the Suffolk County Police Department,

Police said Maresse Stevenson, age 41, of Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact police at 631-852-6392. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

