29-Year-Old Woman Fatally Stabbed In North Massapequa

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at home on North Manhattan Avenue in North Massapequa at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said two women had been stabbed by a 34-year-old man.

Officers located the man inside the home and found that the man had attempted to take his own life, NCPD reported.

The two women and the man were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, NCPD reported. Her identity has not yet been announced.

The 22-year-old woman and the man both remain in critical condition, authorities said.

