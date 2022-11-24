29-Year-Old Dies At Nassau County Correctional Facility In

An investigation is underway after a young inmate died at a Long Island prison.

According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave.

He was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, Nassau County Police said.

No further details, including the man's identity, have been released.

