ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow

Nassau County Correctional Facility.
Nassau County Correctional Facility. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison.

According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

He was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, Nassau County Police said.

On Friday, Nov. 25, police identified the man as Nikita Pertsev of Brooklyn.

