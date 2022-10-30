26-Year-Old Killed, Man Charged With DWI Both ID'd After Car Crashes Into Tree In Hempstead

Police released the identities of a man accused of driving drunk on Long Island and crashing into a tree and the 26-year-old passenger who died in the crash.

The incident happened in Hempstead at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police said 50-year-old Donnell Hill, of Hempstead, drove a 2018 Dodge Charger occupied by multiple passengers east on Jerusalem Avenue near Ingraham Boulevard at a high rate of speed, and he lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and crashed into a tree.

The rear passenger, identified as 26-year-old Xavier Parris, of Massapequa, was ejected from the Dodge and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Responding officers found that Hill smelled of alcohol and displayed signs of intoxication, authorities reported.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under Leandra's Law, NCPD said.

Police said Hill's arraignment was set for Sunday, Oct. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.