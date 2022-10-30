Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree In Hempstead, Driver Charged With DWI, Police Say

An investigation is underway after police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree on Long Island, and a passenger who was ejected from the car died from his injuries.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a 2018 Dodge Charger, occupied by multiple passengers, was traveling east on Jerusalem Avenue in the area of Ingraham Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a curb.

The Dodge then struck a tree, causing the rear passenger to be ejected, police said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police said the driver's identity and the deceased passenger's identity will be released at a later date.

Officers who responded to the crash smelled alcohol on the driver's breath and observed signs of intoxication, NCPD said.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under Leandra’s Law, police reported.

His arraignment was set for Sunday, Oct. 30, NCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

