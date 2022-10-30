Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Park Ranger Shoots Man Who Lunged At Him With Knife On Long Island, Police Say
Police & Fire

Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree In Hempstead, Driver Charged With DWI, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jerusalem Avenue and Ingraham Boulevard in Hempstead
Jerusalem Avenue and Ingraham Boulevard in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree on Long Island, and a passenger who was ejected from the car died from his injuries.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a 2018 Dodge Charger, occupied by multiple passengers, was traveling east on Jerusalem Avenue in the area of Ingraham Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a curb.

The Dodge then struck a tree, causing the rear passenger to be ejected, police said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police said the driver's identity and the deceased passenger's identity will be released at a later date.

Officers who responded to the crash smelled alcohol on the driver's breath and observed signs of intoxication, NCPD said. 

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under Leandra’s Law, police reported.

His arraignment was set for Sunday, Oct. 30, NCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.