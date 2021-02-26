Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
A 26-year-old was killed in a crash between a Mercedes-Benz and a motorcycle overnight on Long Island.
It happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 in Rocky Point.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Rocky Point last night.

Steven Lopiccolo, age  25, of Rocky Point, was driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, a mile south of Route 25A, when the vehicle collided with a northbound 1988 Kawasaki motorcycle being operated by Chanchu Kim, age 26, of Ridge, Suffolk County Police said.

Kim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said. Lopiccolo was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

