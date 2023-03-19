25-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Nassau County Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle Long Island crash that left a young man seriously injured.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 18 in New Cassel.

According to Nassau County Police, the man, age 25, operating a 2011 Honda SUV eastbound on Union Avenue, attempted a left turn onto northbound Grand Boulevard when he was in a collision with a Yamaha dirt bike.

The male operator, also age 25, sustained head trauma and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

