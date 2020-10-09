Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Michigan Avenue in North Bellport where the shooting happened.
The area of Michigan Avenue in North Bellport where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was injured in a shooting on a residential Long Island street overnight.

It happened Thursday, Oct. 8 approximately 7:50 p.m. in North Bellport.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to 911 call of a man shot on the 600 block of Michigan Avenue.

The 21-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.