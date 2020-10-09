21-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting On Residential Long Island Street

A man was injured in a shooting on a residential Long Island street overnight.

It happened Thursday, Oct. 8 approximately 7:50 p.m. in North Bellport.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to 911 call of a man shot on the 600 block of Michigan Avenue.

The 21-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

