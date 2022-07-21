21-Year-Old Accused Of DWI With 9-Year-Old Passenger In Vehicle In Hewlett

A 21-year-old man was charged after authorities said he drove while intoxicated on Long Island with a 9-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

Police saw a 2011 Toyota failing to maintain its travel lane at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in Hewlett, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers pulled the Toyota over at the corner of Broadway and Everit Avenue, and police detected signs of impairment and the smell of alcohol from the driver.

Police said the driver, identified as Bradley Alvarado-Gramajo, of Inwood, was arrested without incident.

A 9-year-old girl was one of the passengers in the vehicle, and she remained in the custody of her parent, police said.

Police said Alvarado-Gramajo was charged with:

Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law

Two counts of DWI

Endangering the welfare of a child

His arraignment was set for Thursday, July 21, NCPD said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.