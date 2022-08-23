19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Car Near East Garden City Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in East Garden City.

A 19-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic being operated by a 20-year-old man while traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue near the intersection of South Stree, Nassau County Police said. T

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician at approximately 3:50 a.m., police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The vehicle stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

