17-Year-Old Critically Injured In Crash At Long Island Intersection

A teenager was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened on Monday, June 22 at about 1:10 a.m. in West Babylon.

Jacob Awad, 17, of West Babylon, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on Montauk Highway (Route 27), at the intersection of Beachwood Drive, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a lamppost, and overturned, Suffolk County Police said.

Awad was transported via West Babylon Rescue ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical but stable condition.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

