14 Catalytic Converters Worth $14K Stolen From Buses In Garden City Park

An investigation is underway after 14 catalytic converters worth more than $14,000 in total were stolen from buses on Long Island.

The catalytic converters were stolen in Garden City Park from WE Transport Bus Company, located at 20 1st Ave, between Friday, April 22, and Monday, April 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said an employee of the company reported that a suspect or suspects entered a locked storage yard and stole the catalytic converters.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.