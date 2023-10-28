Point Lookout Man Starves Dog To Death, Attempts To Adopt Another: DA

On Thursday, Oct. 26, 70-year-old Kevin Barnett was arraigned on charges including torturing the dog, a mixed breed named Jessica, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Barnett brought Jessica to the West Hempstead Animal Hospital on Saturday, July 1 asking for the dog to be cremated.

The DA’s Office reported that the pup was wrapped in a filthy blanket with a “foul odor.”

An evaluation by the vet staff deemed that Jessica had been severely malnourished; her ribs were very clearly visible and her nails had overgrown to the point where they were curling into her paw pads.

Detectives with the Nassau County SPCA got involved and confirmed that though the dog had a microchip confirming that Barnett was the owner, she had no documented veterinary records since 2017.

Just over a month later, on Friday, Aug. 11, the DA’s Office said a court-ordered necropsy showed Jessica had died of starvation due to external factors.

Jessica’s malnutrition was so severe that on the Purina Body Condition Scoring Scale — which veterinarians use to rate dogs’ body fat, muscle, and skeletal system — her body condition was listed as one out of nine, the worst possible score.

The president of the Nassau County SPCA described Jessica as "severely neglected," adding that she had "clearly suffered.”

On top of being emaciated, the dog had non-food items in her stomach, indicating that she was able to eat and actively sought out a meal.

“This deceased animal was virtually skin and bones when [Barnett] brought her to be cremated at a local animal hospital,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“Shockingly, [Barnett] attempted to adopt another dog through a local animal shelter just a few weeks before his arrest.”

He was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Point Lookout.

Barnett is charged with:

Aggravated cruelty to animals (a felony);

Overdriving, torturing, and injuring Animals; and

Failure to provide proper sustenance.

Additionally, the Point Lookout man is barred from possessing any animal in the future.

Barnett pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Monday, Nov. 27.

If convicted, he faces up to one-and-one-third to four years behind bars.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.