Parent Of Farmingdale Student Injured In Deadly Bus Crash Sues Charter Company, Report Says

Lawrence Doreson, the father of an injured 14-year-old Farmingdale High School student, sued Regency Transportation and driver Lisa Schaffer for negligence Thursday, Sept. 28, accusing both of “reckless and careless acts,” according to the outlet.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Schaffer caused the rollover wreck, which occurred Thursday, Sept. 21 on I-84 in the Orange County town of Wawayanda, by driving the bus too fast, CNN reports.

Regency Transportation also neglected to properly maintain, repair, and inspect their vehicles, the lawsuit alleges.

The charter company holds a “satisfactory” safety rating from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; however, it failed five out of 15 safety inspections during fiscal year 2023, New York State Department of Transportation records show.

Doreson’s daughter suffered severe injuries in the crash, including multiple broken bones and scarring to her face, the family’s attorney told CNN.

Several other students were seriously injured in the crash that also claimed the lives of Farmingdale High School band director Gina Pellettiere, age 43, of Massapequa, and Beatrice Ferrari, a 77-year-old retired teacher and longtime band camp chaperone.

Click here for the full report from CNN.

