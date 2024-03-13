Overnight Closures Planned On Busy Nassau County Parkway: Here's When

Starting on Thursday, March 14, and lasting through Thursday, March 21, the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway between Exit M7 (Babylon Turnpike) and Exit M6 (Southern State Parkway) in Hempstead will be closed overnight, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures, which will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., are weather-permitting and will be used for highway maintenance.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Wantagh State Parkway as an alternate route during the scheduled times.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded motorists that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

