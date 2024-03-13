Fair 55°

Overnight Closures Planned On Busy Nassau County Parkway: Here's When

For a week, this parkway on Long Island will be closed for maintenance, transportation officials announced.

The northbound lanes of the Meadowbrook State Parkway will be closed overnight for a week, transportation officials announced.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Starting on Thursday, March 14, and lasting through Thursday, March 21, the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway between Exit M7 (Babylon Turnpike) and Exit M6 (Southern State Parkway) in Hempstead will be closed overnight, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures, which will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., are weather-permitting and will be used for highway maintenance.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Wantagh State Parkway as an alternate route during the scheduled times.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded motorists that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. 

