Rachel Quinn, Beloved Long Island Teacher, Dies At Age 27

Rachel N. Quinn
Rachel N. Quinn Photo Credit: Branch Funeral Homes

A Long Island community is rallying around the family of a 27-year-old teacher and expectant mom who unexpectedly died from a heart abnormality.

Rachel Quinn, an educator at the Bretton Woods Elementary School in Hauppauge, where she taught fifth-graders, died on Monday, June 14 at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Quinn’s first child, Ellie Anne Quinn, who was expected in weeks, also died, officials said.

Born in February 1994, Quinn grew up in Smithtown, attending school in Hauppauge, where she was involved with the cheerleading squad and chorus. She later attended St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, where she received a degree in child study and a master’s in literacy and cognition.

Following her death, a redbud tree was planted in front of Bretton Woods in Quinn’s memory, with a small ceremony held by the district last week with her family and students in attendance.

Quinn is survived by her husband, Nate Quinn, and brother, as well as her parents, Sandra and Robert Battaglia, and a younger sister, Reanna Battaglia, all of Smithtown. She and her daughter were buried at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

An outpouring of support from family and friends of Quinn can be found here

