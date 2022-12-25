ABC News 'This Week' Executive Producer Dies At Age 37

ABC News "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 23. He was 37 years old.

Tejera died of a heart attack, Mediaite reports, citing ABC News president Kim Godwin.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica, and their daughters, Sofia and Ella.

"As EP of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning," Godwin said in a note to network staff obtained by adweek.com. "That same love was extended to his precious girls."

Tejera joined the ABC News team in 2017 and worked as a senior producer in Washington DC. He took over as the top producer on the Sunday show since just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Tejera was the executive producer of Jorge Ramos' program with Univision and worked for several years as an MSNBC producer.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tejera got his BA in history and government at Dartmouth College and graduated from Columbia University's journalism program in 2017.

