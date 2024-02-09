NYC Pizza Chain Opens First Long Island Location In Greenvale

Marinara Pizza, which started in New York City with a mission to create delicious pies with fresh ingredients, opened up its Greenvale location in December 2023.

Located at 5 Glen Cove Road, the pizza joint has classic slices — think Margherita and white sauce — in addition to less traditional options such as a slice of penne vodka (topped with actual pasta) or salad pizza.

Not feeling pizza? Marinara also serves up pinwheels, heroes, salads, and pasta (sans pizza crust, if you’re looking to cut carbs). However, the shop's main focus - and appeal - is its pies.

One Yelp reviewer noted that while they enjoyed their regular round pizzas, the square ones are where “their true specialty lies.”

Like any good pizza joint, Marinara sells MVP, grandma, and vodka square pies, but it also serves up a number of stuffed-crust varieties topped with mouth-watering combinations (one variation, a red Sicilian stuffed crust pie, earned over 28,000 likes on Instagram).

“I really had a hard time choosing what to try,” wrote Yelp reviewer Debbie D. of Long Island.

When she tried six slices, she was impressed.

“It was an explosion of flavor,” she wrote of the MVP slice, though she maintained that the best was the classic pepperoni.

“This pizza place is amazing,” echoed Carle Place resident Cory K. on Yelp. “Just as good if not better than their city locations…The pizza is great, and the mozzarella sticks are top-notch.”

“Great addition to the neighborhood.”

Marinara Pizza is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

