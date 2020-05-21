Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Horses Stuck In Ravine Rescued On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
The area of Landing Meadow Road in Smithtown where the rescue occurred.
The area of Landing Meadow Road in Smithtown where the rescue occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two horses who fell down a ravine were rescued after an hour of work by emergency services officers.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 11:12 a.m., Thursday, May 21, when the horses fell into the ravine on Landing Meadow Road in Smithtown, Suffolk County Police said.

The department's Emergency Service Section officers were able to free them approximately an hour later.

Officials said the horses are expected to be OK.

