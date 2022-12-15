Truck Driver Flees After Southern State Crash In Hempstead Sends 2 To Hospital, Police Say

A 37-year-old tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after he allegedly fled the scene following an early-morning crash on the Southern State Parkway that sent two people to the hospital.

Troopers were called just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with reports that a tractor-trailer had struck the Eagle Avenue overpass in Hempstead, state police said.

Investigators determined that Jose De La Rosa-Martinez was driving westbound in a 2009 Freightliner when it struck the overpass, sparking a chain-reaction crash.

A 53-year-old Valley Stream woman and her passenger were subsequently injured when her Acura RDX slammed into the back of the truck, police said.

The woman was taken to Winthrop Hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital.

Investigators said following the crash, De La Rosa-Martinez fled the scene.

He later turned himself into the State Police facility in East Meadow, and is facing charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and reckless endangerment.

State Police said the crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

