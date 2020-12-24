Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Strong Winds May Cause Service Interruptions, PSEG Long Island Warns

Christina Coulter
Read More Stories
A look at the complex storm moving into the region on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24
PSEG Long Island is warning customers that high winds and heavy rain forecasted for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25 could lead to power outages. 

“As we closely monitor this latest weather event, our crews are prepared and ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible to restore power so customers can celebrate the holidays,” said John O’Connell, vice president of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “We are asking our employees to forego holiday vacation to fulfill our commitment to bring customers safe and reliable power, regardless of extreme weather conditions.”

Power outages could last into the weekend, said the company, given the intensity of the projected storm and a lack of available crews to fix damaged wires due to the holiday. 

“Due to the regional impact of the storm and the holiday, fewer crews from other areas are available to help our restoration efforts,” he added. “We are continuing our efforts to obtain additional resources. We will take all available actions to mitigate outage durations and restore power safely and as quickly as possible.”

The company asks that customers remain in their homes while crews work to fix downed power lines in adherence to the company's COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Customers are also urged to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and to immediately call 911 to report any downed wires. 

Driving over downed power lines can also pose a risk, according to the company. 

PSEG asks customers to report outages using their mobile app, by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454), using the utility's website or with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant app. Customers can also call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number, 800-490-0075, or use PSEG's web chat feature.

For further information on outages within PSEG's area of coverage, follow the utility on Twitter and Facebook and visit their live MyPower map for the latest information on restoration times and crew locations. 

