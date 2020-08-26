Social Media Helps Police Locate Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To 9-Year-Old On Long Island

With an assist from social media users, police in Nassau County were able to apprehend a 27-year-old man who terrorized two girls on Long Island earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Nassau County Police Department said it had arrested Freeport resident Alex Ramirez, with an assist from social media users who helped spread the information.

"(Ramirez) has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree public lewdness, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child," the department posted on Twitter. "Thank you for your retweets. You helped (Nassau County Police) solve this crime."

It is alleged that Ramirez exposed himself to a Long Island 9-year-old girl riding her bicycle earlier this month before trying to pull her sister’s pants down has been apprehended by police in Nassau County.

Two sisters, both age 9, riding their bikes in Merrick to and from their Petit Avenue home to their grandmother’s house on Webster Street came across a man at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 sitting on a bicycle, according to Nassau County Police.

Police said that while riding to her grandmother's home, Ramirez's first victim saw him sitting on his bike near the intersection intentionally exposing himself to her. The girl proceeded to immediately turn around to alert her parents.

Minutes later, the girl’s sister saw the same man, and as she attempted to pass Ramirez, he lunged at her, grabbed her shoulders, stopped her, and attempted to pull her pants down, police said.

The girl shouted and was able to get away, at which point she also rode home to tell her parents.

The case is now being investigated by the Nassau County District Attorney's Office. No return court date for Ramirez has been announced by investigators.

