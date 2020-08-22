Police: LI Man Apprehended For Exposing Himself To Girl, Trying To Sexually Abuse Her Sister

A Long Island man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl riding her bicycle and trying to sexually abuse her sister has been apprehended by police.

Two sisters, both age 9, riding their bikes in Merrick to and from their home on Petit Avenue to their grandmother’s house on Webster Street came across the man at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, according to Nassau County Police.

The man’s first victim saw him sitting on his bicycle near the intersection, intentionally exposing himself to her. The girl then immediately turned around to alert her parents.

Just minutes later, the girl’s sister saw the same man, and as she attempted to pass him, he lunged at her, grabbed her shoulders, stopped her, and attempted to pull her pants down, police said.

The girl shouted and was able to get away, at which point she also rode home to tell her parents.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, Nassau County Police announced the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Alex Ramirez, of Freeport.

He has been charged with:

first-degree attempted sexual abuse,

two counts of first-degree public lewdness,

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday in Mineola.

