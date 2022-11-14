Roommate Stabbed 31-Year-Old In Chest During Dispute Over Loud Music In Bellmore, Police Say

A 61-year-old Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate during an argument over loud music, authorities said.

Nassau County Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports that a man had been stabbed in Bellmore before walking to a nearby convenience store, located near Merrick Road and Park Place.

Investigators said the incident began when Frank Liguori approached his 31-year-old roommate about the volume of his music.

The argument escalated and Liguori stabbed the victim in the chest, according to police.

The victim was able to make his way to a nearby 7-11 store, where someone called 911. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police did not immediately disclose the victim’s condition.

Liguori was arrested without incident on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Sunday, Nov. 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

There were no additional reports of injuries.

