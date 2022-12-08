Police ID Elderly Woman Killed In Seaford House Fire That Also Burned Chief

Authorities have identified an elderly woman who died in a Long Island house fire that also sent a fire chief to the hospital.

Gloria Monk, age 80, of Seaford, was killed when flames broke out at her Riverside Avenue home at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Nassau County Police said.

By the time members of the Wantagh Fire Department arrived, they found the home’s second floor engulfed in flames, said Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal James Hickman.

Monk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews rescued her 60-year-old daughter, who was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to police.

While making the rescue, one of the chiefs also was burned, Hickman said.

The injured firefighter was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 60 firefighters from six departments had the fire under control in about an hour, Hickman said.

Damage to the second floor of the home was extensive, leaving five residents displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

