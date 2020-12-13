Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

One Killed, Three Others Seriously Injured In Shooting At Long Island Deli

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police respond to the scene. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez
The investigation is ungoing. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting at a Long Island deli.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 12 at around 6:10 p.m. in Copiague.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired at La Vaquita Corp. deli, located at 2340 Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four men had been shot inside the deli, police said.

One man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The owner of the deli, Bolivar Rodriguez, age 61, of Amityville, as well as Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, 30, of North Amityville, and Daniel E. Acosta, 40, of Copiague, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.