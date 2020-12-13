One Killed, Three Others Seriously Injured In Shooting At Long Island Deli

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting at a Long Island deli.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 12 at around 6:10 p.m. in Copiague.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired at La Vaquita Corp. deli, located at 2340 Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four men had been shot inside the deli, police said.

One man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of the deli, Bolivar Rodriguez, age 61, of Amityville, as well as Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, 30, of North Amityville, and Daniel E. Acosta, 40, of Copiague, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

