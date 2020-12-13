Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting At Long Island Deli

A suspect has now been apprehended after one person was killed and three others seriously injured in a shooting at a Long Island deli.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 12 at around 6:10 p.m. in Copiague.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired at La Vaquita Corp. deli, located at 2340 Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four men had been shot inside the deli, police said.

One man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Sunday evening, Dec. 13, Suffolk County Police announced that 62-year-old Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera, of Copiague, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Calderon-Oseguera will be held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Dec. 14.

The owner of the deli, Bolivar Rodriguez, age 61, of Amityville, as well as Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, 30, of North Amityville, and Daniel E. Acosta, 40, of Copiague, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

