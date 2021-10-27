Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Nor'easter: Here's Latest Long Island Power Outage Update

Zak Failla
The PSEG Long Island Outage Map on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The PSEG Long Island Outage Map on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

Nearly 2,000 Long Island residents remain without power after whipping winds and rain caused outages, mainly in Suffolk County.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, PSEG Long Island utility crews were still working to repair 99 active outages that were impacting 1,771 of their 1,172,768 customers.

Suffolk was hit hardest, with 1,490 reported outages, while there were 267 in Nassau and 14 in the Rockaway Peninsula.

In Suffolk, outages were reported in:

  • East Hampton: 498;
  • Southampton: 322;
  • Brookhaven: 270;
  • Smithtown: 168;
  • Shelter Island: 94;
  • Islip: 50;
  • Huntington: 41;
  • Riverhead: 28;
  • Babylon: 19.

Complete restoration was expected no later than 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Suffolk.

In Nassau, outages were reported in:

  • North Hempstead: 134;
  • Hempstead: 126;
  • Oyster Bay: 7.

Complete restoration was planned for 3 p.m. 

