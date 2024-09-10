Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy As List Of Store Closures Expands To 10 In NY

It currently has around 1,425 stores nationwide.
The company announced on Monday, Sept. 9 that it will sell its assets to an affiliate of private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.
In announcing initial store closures late in late July, Big Lots said a bankruptcy filing could be coming.
Stores in the Northeast now slated for closure are as follows:
New York
- Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
- South Ogden Street, Buffalo
- Route 5 & 20, Canandaigua
- Voice Road, Carle Place
- Centereach Mall, Centereach
- North Triphammer Road, Ithaca
- Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh
- Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
- Upper Glen Street, Queensbury
Connecticut
- Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
- Turnpike Square, Milford
- Berlin Turnpike, Newington
- Town Street, Norwich
- East Main Street, Torrington
- Wolcott Street, Waterbury
- Boston Post Road, Waterford
- Windsor Avenue, Windsor
Massachusetts
- Pond Street, Ashland
- Main Street, Dennis Port
- North King Street, Northampton
- Highland Avenue, Seekonk
- Union Street, West Springfield
In connection with the court-supervised process, Big Lots has secured commitments for $707.5 million of financing, including $35 million in new financing from certain of its current lenders.
Big Lots President and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement: "The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance, and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value."
