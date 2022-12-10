Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.

Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A 35-year-old man from Southbridge, Massachusetts was also killed, according to police.

State troopers said a preliminary investigation found that a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by Celauro, was going west in the eastbound lanes of Route 20 when it collided with a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer about half a mile east of Old Worcester Road.

The trailer was carrying a large boat and 2016 Honda Fit, State Police said.

The impact from the crash caused the Honda, occupied by Alexander Owanisian, to be pulled under the trailer that was attached to the truck's cab, dragging it for a short distance.

Owanisian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 29-year-old man from Mystic, Connecticut, was not injured, police added.

The crash closed Route 20 in both directions, according to MassDOT on Twitter. The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s crash came just two days after a man from Danielson, Connecticut was killed in a crash on I-395 in Auburn.

The investigation is ongoing

