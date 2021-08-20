Nassau County Police Officers Forced To Break Car Window To Rescue Distressed Infant

Two people were arrested after leaving a sweaty infant in distress in a parked car on Long Island for more than an hour, forcing first responders to break a window to render aid, police said.

Nassau County Police said that a man and woman parked a 2019 Mercedes Benz in a parking lot outside a jewelry store on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a 1-year-old child asleep in a car seat inside the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, according to police, a woman witnessed that the child was alone, crying inside the car, and was unable to open the door, prompting her to notify police. A second man in the vicinity attempted to use a lock-out kit to gain entry to the Mercedes, but was unsuccessful.

Responding Nassau County Police officers were able to locate the vehicle, which was not running, and found the child to be in distress upon arrival, forcing them to break a window to remove a child from the vehicle.

Once rescued, the crying infant - who was red in color and drenched in sweat, according to police - was taken inside a store to cool down in air conditioning.

The child was transported to an area hospital for evaluation after being left alone inside the Mercedes for approximately an hour in the heat.

Police said that the investigation led to the arrest of Flushing residents Jingcai Zhou, age 34, and Lu Lu, age 28, who were taken into custody without incident.

Both Zhou and Lu were charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. They were scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

