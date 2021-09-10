Nassau County Gets Approval For Federal Financial Relief For Storm Ida

Relief is coming for the Nassau County victims of Tropical Depression Ida following a disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the storm.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Nassau County has been approved for a “Major Disaster Declaration” to provide federal financial relief.

The federal funding will deliver both Individual and Public Assistance for eligible New Yorkers recovering from flooding and other storm-related damages caused by the remnants of Ida.

“Nassau County families and communities were hit particularly hard by the remnants of Ida, and I want to commend the hardworking damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance," Hochul said.

According to officials, a Major Disaster Declaration allows for financial assistance from the federal government for local communities and individual New Yorkers to continue their recovery.

Assistance includes funding for emergency protective measures, debris removal, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners most impacted by the storm.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Twitter @NassauExecutive

“I fought hard to ensure Nassau was included in FEMA's disaster declaration because too many families in our County continue to suffer,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement. "I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her extraordinary efforts and leadership during this time, along with all our partners on the federal level.

“I urge anyone in Nassau who was affected by the remnants of Ida to visit FEMA's website and begin the application process as soon as possible."

