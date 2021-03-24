Missing Long Island 27-Year-Old Found

Update:

A Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Cathal Schlageter, age 27, of Selden, had last been seen by a family member at Independence Plaza in Selden on Saturday, March 20 at approximately 3 p.m., said Suffolk County Police said, who issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday afternoon, March 23.

Police reported late Wednesday evening that Schlageter has been located unharmed.

Original report:

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Cathal Schlageter, age 27, of Selden, was last seen by a family member at Independence Plaza in Selden on Saturday, March 20 at approximately 3 p.m., said Suffolk County Police said, who have issued a Silver Alert.

He was driving a red 1999 Toyota Corolla, license plate GXB 7544. He was reported missing today at approximately 11 a.m., according to police.

He is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Schlageter’s location is asked to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.