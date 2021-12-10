Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
News

Long Island Woman Sentenced For Conspiring To Distribute Drugs, Firearm Possession

Nicole Valinote
Two mg of fentanyl, a potentially lethal dose
Two mg of fentanyl, a potentially lethal dose Photo Credit: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

A Long Island woman was sentenced for conspiring to distribute drugs, including fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Amber Schatz, age 33, of Wading River, was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 9, to 10 years in prison, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

In January of 2020, Schatz and her boyfriend Curtis Prussick conspired to distribute "large quantities of narcotics," the Attorney's Office reported.

Investigators determined that Schatz and Prussick sold drugs from parking lots in the area of Rocky Point on a regular basis, Peace said.

The US Attorney's Office said the Suffolk County East End Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the couple's home and found "a large-scale drug distribution operation."

Peace said authorities seized the following:

  • 170 grams of fentanyl
  • More than 125 grams of cocaine 
  • 40 grams of crack cocaine 
  • Quantities of oxycodone and heroin 
  • Materials for packaging drugs
  • A pill press used to press fentanyl into pill form
  • An assault rifle  

Both defendants were arrested in February of 2020.

Charges against Prussick are pending.

