Long Island Woman Keeps Dog Outside Despite Warning, SPCA Says

Zak Failla
Suffolk County SPCA
Suffolk County SPCA Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

Despite receiving a warning from the SPCA, a Long Island woman was charged with animal cruelty after she kept her dog in an outdoor penned area during the recent heatwave.

An officer from the Suffolk County SPCA responded to Elm Street in Slip earlier this month, where there was a report of a mixed-breed dog that was being abused.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA said that the dog’s owner, Jakiemia Bayer, 25, was warned about keeping the dog outside during the extremely hot temperatures, and then she brought the dog inside.

Bayer told a follow-up SPCA Officer who responded later in the day that she put the dog back outside after the first SPCA Officer left her home.

Gross noted that there was a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service in effect during the time the dog was outside.

Bayer was charged with violating Suffolk County Code by confining a dog outside when he National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, a misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 7. 

