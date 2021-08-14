Long Island Woman Charged With Abandoning More Than A Dozen Cats, SPCA Says

A Long Island woman with a history of animal cruelty was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly abandoning more than a dozen cats, authorities announced.

Suffolk County SPCA detectives arrested a Mastic woman on Monday, Aug. 3, and charged her with animal abandonment, the organization announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Roy Gross the Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA said that after an investigation by SPCA officers, it was determined that Donna Spall, age 59, had left her cats without care for two weeks.

Spall was charged with 13 counts of animal abandonment.

Gross noted that Spall had been charged by SPCA officers with cruelty to animals twice before in 2017.

Following her arrest, Spall was released and scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 20.

Anyone who witnesses any incident of animal cruelty or neglect on Long Island has been instructed to contact the SPCA by calling (631) 382-7722.

