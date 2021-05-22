Long Island To Get $30.6M In State Funding For Pavement Restoration Projects

Millions of dollars are being invested for pavement restoration projects on major roadways on Long Island.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $30.6 million investment in pavement restoration projects to repair portions of five state roads in both Nassau and Suffolk counties totaling approximately 20 miles.

According to Cuomo, “the projects will improve driving conditions and enhance safety along key roadways for the flow of people and goods on Long Island.”

“Safe and reliable roadways are the lifeblood of our communities and are critical for keeping us economically competitive," he said.

"As we lay the groundwork for our post-COVID reconstruction and recovery projects like these will allow for safer and more efficient travel across Long Island for residents and visitors alike."

The first of the projects is already underway on Glen Cove Road between Helen Street and Cedar Swamp Road in North Hempstead and Oyster Bay.

Workers are replacing the pavement with two inches of new asphalt and installing new reflective lane markings and curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Storm drains will also be cleaned, repaired and, where necessary, rebuilt.

Other repaving projects planned for the next two years include:

Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25) from the Nassau/Suffolk county border to Deer Park Road (Suffolk County Route 35) in Huntington;

State Route 112 between Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) and the Long Island Expressway in Brookhaven

State Route 27A (Main Street/Montauk Highway) between State Route 111 (Islip Avenue) and Sunrise Highway in the Town of Islip;

Middle Country Road (State Route 25) between Terry Road and State Route 347) in Smithtown;

State Route 27 between South Etna Avenue and the Montauk Point Lighthouse in East Hampton.

All projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

