Long Island Outage Update: Estimated Restoration Times Extended Again; Outreach Centers Open

PSEG Long Island said it has opened six customer outreach centers, starting Sunday, Aug. 9, and extended restoration times as thousands of Long Islanders remain without power five days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region.

The centers are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (or while supplies last), providing people with free water and ice.

"To ensure we maintain the physical distancing necessary for the safety of our employees and customers, the centers will offer drive-thru service," PSEG Long Island said.

The Sunday locations are:

Patchogue – 460 E Main St

Brentwood – 1650 Islip Ave

Greenlawn – 288 Pulaski Rd

Roslyn – 250 Willis Ave

Woodmere – Five Towns Shopping Center- 253-01 Rockaway Blvd

Babylon – Babylon Town Hall – 200 E Sunrise Hwy

As of Sunday at 8 a.m., 87,470 of PSEG Long Island's 1,162,375 customers remain without power.

In Nassau, 43,958 of 488,488 are still in the dark (9 percent).

In Suffolk County, 43,135 of 637,959 customers (6.8 percent) still don't have power.

The other outages are in the Rockaway Peninsula (377 of 35,928 customers).

On Saturday morning, Aug. 8, PSEG Long Island said that the estimated time for complete power restoration was 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

In a new statement issued at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, PSEG Long Island said: "The damage to many of these circuits is extensive, and as these individual damage spots are assessed, estimated restoration times will be refined."

Newly listed restoration times on Sunday morning are:

Nassau County - 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

Suffolk County - 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

Rockaway Peninsula - 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

The more than 5,000 fallen trees or large limbs reported have contributed to the amount of work required to bring customers back, PSEG Long Island said.

"The backbone of the system — transmission lines and substations — has been restored, and we are hard at work restoring the distribution system that serves our neighborhoods," PSEG said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

