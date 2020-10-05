Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Sentenced For Racketeering, Participating In Murder, Attempted Murder

A Long Island man has been sentenced for racketeering, including conspiring to distribute narcotics and participating in a murder and attempted murder of a rival.
Photo Credit: File

A Long Island man has been sentenced for racketeering, including conspiring to distribute narcotics and participating in a murder and attempted murder of a rival.

Terrill Latney, an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise based in Riverhead, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Latney, 40, of Mastic Beach, pleaded guilty in February 2020.

Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the sentence on Monday, Oct. 5.

“With today’s sentence, justice has been served for years of drug dealing, violence and murder, which wreaked havoc in Riverhead and the surrounding area,” stated DuCharme. “This outcome brings a measure of closure to the victims and stands for the principle that we remain ever-committed to dismantling violent street gangs on Long Island and restoring safety and the rule of law to every community.” 

As detailed in the government’s court filings and admitted at the guilty plea proceeding, Latney participated in the distribution of large quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in and around Riverhead over the course of nearly a decade. 

In addition, on Nov. 17, 2015, Latney assisted members of the Bloods in their attempt to kill a rival gang member which resulted in the shooting death of that rival’s friend, Thomas Lacolla. 

Latney drove three Bloods members to a location in Riverhead where they fired more than 39 shots into a vehicle they believed was occupied by their intended target, but instead shot Lacolla, instantly killing him.

