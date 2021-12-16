Long Island Man Killed In Crash After Running Stop Sign, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed during a crash with a dump truck after allegedly running a stop sign.

The crash took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Suffolk County at the intersection of Horton and Reeves avenues in Riverhead, police said.

According to the Riverhead Police, Patrick Welby age 85, of Calverton, was driving a 2017 Buick SUV when it was hit by the 1998 Freightliner dump truck driven by Christopher Watts, age 26, of Wading River.

Police said the dump truck was traveling northbound on Horton Avenue going through the intersection when the SUV apparently failed to stop at the stop sign, causing the crash, police said.

A passenger in the SUV, Nora Raughan, age 86, of Calverton, was airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Welby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Riverhead Town Detective Division as well as the Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene for further investigation.

Both vehicles were impounded pending a safety check.

At this time, criminality is not suspected, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312.

All calls will be kept confidential.

