Long Island Man Indicted For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Six Children

The 52-year-old husband of a child care provider has been indicted for allegedly sexually abusing children while they were in his wife’s care at their Long Island home, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

It is alleged that multiple children were sexually abused by Patchogue resident Angel Tacuri at separate times between 2010 and 2014 when the girls were between the ages of 3 and 9 and being cared for by his wife in their home.

On Wednesday, June 16, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced that Tacuri has been indicted following his arrest and charged with:

Three counts of course of sexual conduct against a child;

Three counts of criminal sexual act;

Three counts of sexual abuse;

Six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Tacuri was arrested in January for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl beginning in 2010. Following the arrest, in May this year, three more victims came forward to allege that Tacuri also abused them.

Sini said that further investigation conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victims Section resulted in the identification of two additional victims, leading to additional charges for Tacuri.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare: to entrust your child to the care of another adult and have that child sexually abused,” Sini said in a statement. “As a father, my heart goes out to these victims.

“The defendant took advantage of the position he was placed into by the victims’ parents and took advantage of his position as a caretaker to these children. These were heinous acts, and my Office will hold this defendant accountable.”

Tacuri was arraigned on the indictment on June 16 and remanded into custody without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, July 21.

“This suspect preyed on children in his wife’s care, taking advantage of his access, and created every parent’s worst nightmare,” acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said.

“I commend the bravery of the victims for coming forward and we will continue to investigate with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to determine if there are additional victims.”

If convicted, Tacuri faces up to 50 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.