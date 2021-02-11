Long Island Man Indicted For Alleged Rape, Burglary During Home Invasion After Car Burglaries

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and raping her before burglarizing her home and then returning two days later, this time wearing clown makeup.

Joseph T. Johnson, age 33, of Wyandanch, was indicted for the crimes on Wednesday, Feb. 10, as well for a string of car break-ins in the area, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

“This is an extremely disturbing case,” Sini said. “As alleged in the indictment, this defendant went on a crime spree that escalated from breaking car windows to breaking into the victim’s home twice in the span of 72 hours, raping and repeatedly strangling the victim while threatening her life.

Johnson allegedly began his crime spree on Saturday, Sept. 19, between 1 to 3 a.m., when he broke into several cars parked near the Wyandanch train station by breaking the vehicles’ windows, the DA's Office said.

Later the same day, Johnson allegedly broke into an occupied residence in Wyandanch where he raped and strangled a victim inside the home. He also allegedly stole cash from the residence.

Following the incident, the victim installed several surveillance cameras in and around the residence. On Monday, Sept. 21, the victim was alerted that the cameras had been turned off.

The cameras were found to have been damaged or turned away from the home, and the wires to the cameras’ recording unit inside the house had been cut. Video surveillance captured before the cameras were damaged allegedly showed Johnson, wearing clown face paint, at the residence.

Johnson was identified from the surveillance video by a Suffolk County Police detective and was arrested in connection with the burglary.

A further investigation, including DNA testing, revealed that Johnson was the alleged perpetrator in the Sept. 19 rape and burglary.

Johnson was charged with:

Rape

Criminal sexual act

Two counts of burglary as a sexually motivated felony

Two counts of burglary

Strangulation

Five counts of criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Bail has been set at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially-secured bond.

He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society and is due back in court on Tuesday, March 9.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for the alleged crimes on Sept. 19, and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the crimes on Sept. 21, for a total of 40 years in prison if sentenced consecutively.

