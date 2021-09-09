Long Island MacArthur Airport Employee Dies While Working On Lights

An investigation is underway after one worker was killed, and another injured, at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Michael Jacob, age 51, of Holbrook, was working on runway lights at the airport in Ronkonkoma when he was electrocuted at approximately 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

Jacob was transported by Sayville Community Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second employee, Gino Fiermonte, was also shocked while attempting to aid Jacob. Fiermonte, age 49, of Ronkonkoma, and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.