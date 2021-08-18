Long Island Contractor Accused Of Falsifying Bids, Not Paying Workers' Benefits, DA Says

A Long Island contractor was arrested and accused of falsifying information on bids on public works projects in a number of municipalities and failing to pay workers’ benefits on projects.

Nassau County resident Nicholas Analitis, age 44, of Massapequa, was arraigned on multiple charges in Suffolk County District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Analitis and his company, West Babylon-based Gorilla Contracting Group, LLC, are each charged with the following:

Eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Ten counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Failure to pay prevailing wages

“These defendants filed false information in an attempt to win contracts over companies that play by the rules,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini . “In the contracts they were awarded under false pretenses, which were funded with taxpayer dollars, they did not pay their workers their fair share. We will not tolerate the exploitation of workers in this County, particularly on the taxpayers’ dime.”

The Suffolk County DA’s Office said Analitis is accused of acting in concert with Gorilla Contracting Group to provide fraudulent Surety and Performance Bonds to municipalities in the county “as part of bid packages on public works projects that falsely listed other people’s names as the managing partner or owner of Gorilla Contracting.”

The DA’s Office said investigators found that the defendants allegedly filed false bids on several occasions, including bids for:

The Town of Babylon’s Carlls River Watershed Project

The Town of Islip’s MacArthur Airport runway reconstruction

The Village of Babylon’s Argyle Falls project

Public works projects for the Port Jefferson School District and the West Islip School District

Analitis is also accused of forging an individual’s name without their knowledge or consent to represent Gorilla Contracting as a minority- or woman-owned business in the Village of Babylon’s procurement process.

The defendants were also awarded contracts with the Village of Babylon and West Islip School District. The DA’s office said they allegedly failed to pay supplemental benefits to Laborers Local 1298 workers on both projects.

The DA’s Office said the defendants falsely claimed Gorilla Contracting had an Apprenticeship Agreement with Laborers Local 1298 as part of their municipal bids for the Town of Islip and the Town of Babylon. Analitis is accused of forging another individual’s name on those bids without their knowledge or consent.

Analitis is due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 9, the DA’s Office said.

