ID Released For Woman Found Dead In Apartment On Long Island

The area of Elm Street in Huntington where the body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a woman who was found dead in her apartment on Long Island.

The landlord for the property located in Huntington at 22 Elm St. called 911 on  Monday, Jan. 18 at 2:08 p.m. to request that police check on the welfare of a tenant who had not been seen in several days. 

When officers arrived at the scene they found the woman, now identified as 47-year-old Mareasa Westcott, dead in her apartment, Suffolk County Police.

Her cause of death has been determined to be criminal in nature, Suffolk County Police said on Thursday, Jan. 21. 

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

