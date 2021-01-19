Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Woman Found Dead In Apartment On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
The area of Elm Street in Huntington where the body was found.
The area of Elm Street in Huntington where the body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her apartment on Long Island.

The landlord for the property located in Huntington at 22 Elm St. called 911 on  Monday, Jan. 18 at 2:08 p.m. to request that police check on the welfare of a tenant who had not been seen in several days. 

When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult female dead in her apartment, Suffolk County Police.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Her age has also not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

