Woman Found Dead In Apartment On Long Island

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her apartment on Long Island.

The landlord for the property located in Huntington at 22 Elm St. called 911 on Monday, Jan. 18 at 2:08 p.m. to request that police check on the welfare of a tenant who had not been seen in several days.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult female dead in her apartment, Suffolk County Police.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Her age has also not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.